McGill-Toolen football coach steps down

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - McGill-Toolen’s head football coach, Norman Joseph, is stepping down, school officials announced on Friday.

Bill Griffin, athletic director at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, emailed the following to media representatives:

“On Friday, December 9, Fr. Bry Shields, President of McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, announced that Coach Norman Joseph will be stepping down as Head Football Coach of the McGill-Toolen Yellow Jackets.

“Coach Joseph is a man of true Christian character. We appreciate his service to our school, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors. We believe now is the time for our football program to move forward under new leadership, therefore, we will begin immediately to search for the best person to guide our players to success on and off the playing field.”

Any applications for the position of head football coach may be sent to Griffin, the email stated.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.