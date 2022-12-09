Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MCSO: 2 suspects traveling on I-10 charged with drug trafficking

Nester Armando Alvarado, left, and Efren Fabian Flores Rodreguez
Nester Armando Alvarado, left, and Efren Fabian Flores Rodreguez(MCSO)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office reports two men traveling on Interstate 10 were arrested Thursday on drug trafficking charges.

The MCSO and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security arrested two males, Nester Armando Alvarado and Efren Fabian Flores Rodreguez, on charges of trafficking of controlled substance (fentanyl), attempting to elude law enforcement and resisting arrest.

According to a news release, they were traveling on I-10 with approximately two kilograms of fentanyl powder that was bound for the streets of Mobile County. The estimated street value of the fentanyl found in their vehicle is believed to be in excess of $100,000, the MCSO said.

Anyone with any additional information about this crime is asked to contact the MCSO at 251-574-8633 or www.mobileso.com/crimetips.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

safe driving campaign
MPD launches safe driving campaign ahead of the holidays
FILE - New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. (74) greets fans after practice before...
Funeral home mishandled former Saints player’s brain after death in police custody, attorneys say
Police identify man found dead along Battleship Parkway
Police identify man found dead along Battleship Parkway
Man charged with kidnapping, rape and assault after police responded to a disturbance call
Man charged with kidnapping, rape and assault after police responded to a disturbance call