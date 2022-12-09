MPD launches safe driving campaign ahead of the holidays

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With the holidays upon us and many people on the roads around this time of year, Mobile Police Department launched a new campaign to remind everyone to practice safe driving.

The Mobile Police Traffic Safety Unit kicked off a holiday safe driving campaign on December 1st.

Part of the enforcement will focus on any vehicle without a license plate after a reasonable time has passed since getting the vehicle.

If officers spot a paper dealer tag displayed on a vehicle or no tag at all, chances are that driver may be pulled over.

In addition, the enforcement will address behaviors that can cause car accidents and injuries.

For example, folks who choose to speed or drive distracted will get pulled over.

Corporal Ryan Blakely with the Mobile Police Department said the goal of the campaign is to remind drivers of the importance of safe driving so that everyone can have a safe holiday season.

“December 1st you know kind of starts the holiday season and you know we just want everybody, mostly drivers, driving safe with the importance of knowing its that time of year, ya lot of people are out, a lot of people are out shopping, in a hurry,” said Cpl. Blakely.

Other things officers will be looking out for are drivers and passengers who are not wearing seatbelts. Children should also be in a child safety seat.

The enforcement will be citywide and will continue past the holidays.

