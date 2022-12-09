Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office: Narcotics Search Warrant Turns Up Cocaine, 9 Firearms and $60,000

Okaloosa County, Fla. - An investigation by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Agency Drug Task Force, which includes members from the Fort Walton Beach and Crestview Police Departments, made an arrest Thursday following the execution of search warrants at a Shalimar home and a Fort Walton Beach area storage unit.

According to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office 28-year-old Damian Beltran of 10th Street in Shalimar is charged with trafficking in cocaine, nine counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

The first search warrant was executed by the Drug Task Force on December 7th at a Beal Parkway storage unit leased by Beltran. That’s where they found seven firearms with associated ammunition and magazines, and vacuum-sealed bags.

Beltran Narcotics arrest 2 December 2022 (OCSO)

The second search warrant took place at Beltran’s home and turned up cocaine, marijuana, and several handguns. Investigators also found a small backpack containing approximately $60,000 in cash.

In total, the Drug Task Force located nine firearms, 4,170 grams of marijuana, and 120 grams of cocaine HCL, along with a large amount of cash.

