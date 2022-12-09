Advertise With Us
Police identify man found dead along Battleship Parkway

Decisco Tillman
Decisco Tillman(Mobile Police Department)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police have identified a man they found floating in the water on Dec. 4 as Decisco Tillman, 30.

Police said on Dec. 4 at approximately 4:14 p.m., they responded to a call about a possible deceased man in the water.

Upon arrival, police said they found the man in the water off Battleship Parkway across the street from the USS Battleship.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have communicated with Tillman or saw him on or before Dec. 3 to contact MPD, send an anonymous tip or text 844-251-0644.

