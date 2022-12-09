Thomasville Police Department looking for two men wanted for attempted Murder

Thomasville, Ala. (WALA) - Marcus Earl Watkins and Wayne Davis, III are wanted by the Thomasville Police Department for attempted Murder.

According to Police a warrant has been issued by the Clarke County Circuit Court

If anyone has information as to the whereabouts of Marcus Watkins or Wayne Davis, please use caution and contact Chief Mitchell Stuckey at 334-456-1049.

