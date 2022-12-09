Advertise With Us
Thomasville Police Department looking for two men wanted for attempted Murder

Marcus Earl Watkins and Wayne Davis, III
Marcus Earl Watkins and Wayne Davis, III(Thomasville Police Department)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Thomasville, Ala. (WALA) - Marcus Earl Watkins and Wayne Davis, III are wanted by the Thomasville Police Department for attempted Murder.

According to Police a warrant has been issued by the Clarke County Circuit Court

If anyone has information as to the whereabouts of Marcus Watkins or Wayne Davis, please use caution and contact Chief Mitchell Stuckey at 334-456-1049.

Mobile PD launches safe driving campaign ahead of the holidays
2 suspects traveling on I-10 charged with drug trafficking
