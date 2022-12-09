Warm, foggy conditions to persist

(WALA) - Widespread dense fog is expected again tonight and into Saturday morning. We could see visibility below a quarter mile, especially in coastal locations.

Daytime highs reached the upper 70s to near 80 degrees again today.

A warm trend continues as we head towards the weekend.

Our temperatures will be milder again tonight, with lows near 65 degrees. We could see highs near 80 again tomorrow. Friday night should be foggy once again.

Saturday looks mainly dry. There is a chance of scattered rain returning on Sunday.

Things remain unsettled to start the new week, with stronger storms possible on Wednesday.

