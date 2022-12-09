Williamson High School still searching for answers on new stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -At the Harmon center, Williamson staff and alumni held a meeting Thursday once again asking for an update on their stadium.

“We want our own stadium on our campus,” Principal Kirven Lang said.

In attendance, City Council member William Carroll. He answered questions and gave advice on how to proceed.

“The goal is to get you guys in a stadium. Your single-minded focus needs to be on what Williamson needs,” Carroll said.

Williamson remains the only school that hasn’t broken ground yet on their new stadium which was promised last year.

The last update was back in October when the school system revealed that they were exploring different options like buying land adjacent to Williamson. Ladd was also on the table as an option.

Now a new option is on a table, a ground lease. It allows the school to lease the property from the owner, in order to build the stadium.

Those who attended Thursday, say meetings like this are important.

“Continuing to show up for the meeting, basically what that does. That just shows a will. Where all of the past students and the alumni, we’re in support of this stadium. We’re not going to give up, and we’re going to continue to put pressure on the city and the school board,” William Cannon said.

Back in October, alumni members told us they gathered about 600 signatures on a petition in support of an on-campus stadium. Since then, they’ve gotten over a thousand.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.