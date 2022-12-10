December’s holiday LoDa Artwalk attracts tens of thousands downtown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s another edition of LoDa Artwalk, with a special appearance from Santa and some incredible holiday balloons.

Thousands packed out Dauphin Street, decked out in the holiday spirit.

“Mobile’s got it going on,” said Timothy Smith, attendee.

Artificial snow may be the closest Mobile will get to snow, but people aren’t complaining.

“The snow has been our favorite part, yeah the snow was really cool,” said Brent and Alyssa Seale.

Another crowd favorite was the man in the red suit.

“My favorite part about Christmas is when Santa comes and sees me,” said Loula Morris.

Lights filled the streets and balloon decorations covered Cathedral Square. There were free toy giveaways and a choir performance from Murphy High.

“It’s really beautiful,” said Jaya Turner. “We’ve seen lots of lights and the tree. It’s really beautiful.”

People are walking away with big smiles and filled with holiday cheer.

“We’re having a lot of fun,” said another boy. “I’m most excited about gifts and stuff for the kids. Everything is for the kids.”

The next LoDa Artwalk is Friday, January 13th in Cathedral Square.

