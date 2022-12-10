Dumas Wesley Community Center helps to grant Christmas wishes with annual toy store

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With Christmas a little over two weeks away, Dumas Wesley Community Center is helping parents in need shop for toys.

Christmas shopping can be a stressful time for some families, especially when the price of a lot of goods has gone up this year.

Dumas Wesley helped to turn that stress into joy with their toy store.

“what we want to do is be able to provide an opportunity for families to afford Christmas for their kids. We believe in a hand-up versus a handout,” said Joni Hendee, the Marketing and PR Director.

Hendee said they are granting Christmas wishes to 46 families and 108 children in the community.

“I’ve had a lot of grandparents and parents say this morning that this opportunity really reflects on their self-worth and made them feel like they did something great for their kids and their family and that’s really something we want to do with our toy store,” said Hendee.

Shoppers had the opportunity to look through rows of new toys and bikes at a fraction of their retail value. Each shopper got to spend $40 per child.

“The toys are reduced, so for instance this particular toy might cost you $15 at the store it’s priced at $3, everything is affordable, here at the toy store,” said Hendee.

All of the toys at the toy store are donated by local businesses, schools, and community partners.

Joni said they couldn’t be more grateful for a community that also believes in their mission

“It is a win-win situation and we’re just grateful that we’re able to provide this opportunity for these families and these grandparents when all they want to do is make sure that their kids and their grandchildren have a very merry Christmas.”

The Christmas Toy Store serves families residing in the local Crichton and Toulminville neighborhoods and Sybil Smith Family Village, Dumas Wesley’s Transitional Housing Program.

All the proceeds from the event will support Dumas Wesley Community Center’s youth and neighborhood outreach programs.

