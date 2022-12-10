Groundbreaking ceremony held for Mobile International Airport terminal project

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile International Airport continues to make moves. And this one might be the biggest one of all.

Officials held the groundbreaking ceremony Friday for their new $330 million terminal project.

“Today it’s a real honor to be here in the city of Mobile to break ground on such a transformative project that this reason so deserves. And it’s no secret that Mobile has a lot to offer from its expansion of our railways, our roads, our ports, and now we have the opportunity to fly internationally,” Governor Kay Ivey said.

Governor Ivey wasn’t alone. She was joined by city and state leaders like Senator Richard Shelby, and Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

“There’s been over the years, a lot of pivotal groundbreakings in our community. But at this point and time, this certainly stacks at the top of all of them,” Mayor Stimpson said.

Senator Shelby spoke as well about the opportunity. He’s retiring in January as Alabama’s longest-serving U.S. Senator.

And his impact on Mobile is felt in this project.

“Thank you very much for the kind remarks. But more than that, thank you for what you’re doing here. Mobile is on a roll. Think of Mobile in this context. You have a beautiful port. You’ve got an airport. Brookley field, right here by it. And it’s going to be bigger and better,” Senator Shelby said.

That terminal is expected to be ready by 2025.

