Mobile Fire-Rescue fights trailer fire on Butternut Drive

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Breaking news tonight in West Mobile, Mobile Fire-Rescue battling a trailer fire on Butternut Drive.

According to Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire-Rescue the call came to Fire-rescue before 9 p.m. tonight. There were no injuries but three pets in the trailer have not been located.

