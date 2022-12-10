More morning fog…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Once again we start with thick, widespread morning fog. Visibilities in many areas down to ¼ mile visibility or less. Be careful driving around.

After lunch, we warm up quickly. The afternoon will be mostly cloudy and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. No worries about rain for your Saturday if you’re going to one of the many Christmas parades around the area.

Sunday will start with more fog. After that, scattered showers and storms will be possible through midday. Nothing strong or severe, but there could be a couple of rumbles of thunder. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Spotty to scattered chances will continue for Monday and Tuesday of next week.

The next major frontal system will arrive next Wednesday with some strong storms. Stay tuned for severe possibilities with this one. After that system passes, finally a cool down to more typical December temps for the end of the week.

Have a great weekend!

---

