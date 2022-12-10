One person injured in shooting early Saturday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have released a statement regarding their response to an early Saturday morning shooting.

The statement reads as follows:

“At this time, we can confirm at approximately 4:43 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Vista Bonita Drive in reference to one shot involving a domestic altercation. The male victim and his son were involved in a physical altercation. The victim suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital by personal vehicle. Jamichael Brown, 25, was arrested for domestic violence assault.”

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.