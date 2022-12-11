Event let Mobile residents get rid of scrap tires

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile residents had the chance to get rid of some old, unwanted tires properly.

The Dog River Clearwater Revival was among a number of groups partnering with the city for their annual Scrap Tire Amnesty Day event.

FOX10 was at the Medal of Honor Park location Saturday morning where people could bring up to four tires to be disposed of free of charge.

Organizers spoke about the importance of this event and how it can help the environment.

“So, tires really will foul up the quality of the water and so we’re very diligent in trying to keep them out of the creeks and bayous in the feeder streams into the river,” said Pepper Woolsey, a member of the Dog River Clearwater Revival’s board of directors.

Events also took place at Tricentennial Park, Baumhauer-Randle Park and City of Mobile Recycling Center, with partners Osprey Initiative and the Peninsula of Mobile.

Woolsey said that around 200 tires combined get collected at these locations.

---

