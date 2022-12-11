Gamers and Geeks holds WinterCon

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gamers and Geeks held their WinterCon event Saturday in Mobile.

Organizers said there were vendors of all kinds--from woodworkers to coffee brewers. The event also gave people the opportunity to do some last-minute Christmas shopping.

Joshua Taylor, general manager of Gamers and Geeks, told FOX10 about their upcoming convention.

“So like the next one be in March, specifically March 18th and 19th, where we’ll have guests like voice actors, that kind of thing, from cartoons. The next one would be like ‘Dragonball Z’ voice actors, as well as more vendors, more artists as well,” Taylor said

The convention will continue Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.