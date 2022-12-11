Advertise With Us
Gamers and Geeks holds WinterCon

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gamers and Geeks held their WinterCon event Saturday in Mobile.

Organizers said there were vendors of all kinds--from woodworkers to coffee brewers. The event also gave people the opportunity to do some last-minute Christmas shopping.

Joshua Taylor, general manager of Gamers and Geeks, told FOX10 about their upcoming convention.

“So like the next one be in March, specifically March 18th and 19th, where we’ll have guests like voice actors, that kind of thing, from cartoons. The next one would be like ‘Dragonball Z’ voice actors, as well as more vendors, more artists as well,” Taylor said

The convention will continue Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

---

