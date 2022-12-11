Gamers & Geeks wrapped up Wintercon 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Gamers & Geeks Wintercon wrapped up on Sunday. Video game lovers and fandom enjoyed all that the convention had to offer.

The gaming community across the South assembled for Wintercon 2022.

“A local market, essentially as well as a vendor/market for a lot of stores in the South to kind of sell their Christmas goods and stuff, people are looking for a lot of last-minute shopping,” said Joshua Taylor, the General Manager for Gamers and Geeks.

There were tables full of items to shop from, attracting those who are die-hard fans of video games and fandom.

Taylor said this is where you come to find nerdy goods and apparel.

“There’s like 3D printed nerdy stuff, I think there were some Darth Vader mugs,” said Taylor, “You going to find a lot of like art prints for different things, I think I even saw a Wednesday Adams that somebody did there own recreation of that.”

On one side of the convention comic book, artists showed off their new work. Douglas Ernst, the writer and creator of Soulfinder Demon’s Match said his favorite part about Wintercon is getting the chance to meet the readers.

“The people that have sent you emails and letters about the books and when you actually get to see them face to face and talk to them and see the gratitude that they have for the work that you put into it makes everything worth it,” said Ernst.

One thing you couldn’t miss was the elaborate costumes. Friends, Jacqueline Myers, Anna Williams, and Rachel Howard came to Wintercon on a mission, they wanted to win the costume contest.

“Well, we just wanted to have a bit of fun on this Sunday afternoon and try and enter the costume contest and win,” said Myers.

“I made this in about a month and hers took about a week,” said Williams, referring to their costumes.

These seasoned cosplayers said they go to conventions often, but Wintercon is their favorite local one.

“The people are amazing, everybody’s so sweet, the vendors are fabulous and especially buying things since vendors sell things that us nerds, since we’re in Gamers & Geeks, like,” said Howard.

Many Wintercon-goers enjoyed their time and walked away with something that caught their eye.

There was also a comic drawing session and a costume contest.

Organizers said the next convention will be on March 18-19th.

