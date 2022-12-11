More morning fog…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Once again, we are starting with thick, widespread morning fog. Visibilities in many areas down to ¼ mile visibility or less. Be careful driving around.

After that, scattered rain and storms will be possible from midday through the afternoon. Nothing strong or severe, but there could be a couple of rumbles of thunder. The coverage won’t be 100%, so some will miss out, or just see some light sprinkles. Other spots though could see a quick inch or so of rain. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Spotty to scattered chances will continue for Monday and Tuesday of next week.

The next major frontal system will arrive next Wednesday with some strong storms. It’s looking likely there will be some severe possibilities with this one in our area. It may also be quite slow-moving, creating a flooding hazard. Stay tuned as we get closer we will have more details on the threat level.

After that system passes, finally a cool down to more typical December temps for the end of the week.

Have a great Sunday!

