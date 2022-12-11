MPD searching for suspect in shooting of 12-year-old

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A search is underway for a suspect who police say shot a 12-year-old in Mobile today.

It happened in the 1000 block of Garland Street, which is between Overlook Road and Zeigler Boulevard.

The 12-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment of what police described as non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The suspect fled the scene, according to the Mobile Department.

Police gave no additional details about the shooting. FOX10 have more information as it becomes available.

