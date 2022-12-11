Single vehicle accident leaves two severely injured

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two men were transported to the hospital for severe injuries after a single-vehicle accident Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said they responded to a call at the 800 block of Dauphin Island Parkway at 1:40 a.m. Sunday morning regarding a single-vehicle accident.

According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle struck a utility pole.

The investigation is ongoing and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.