Single vehicle accident leaves two severely injured

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two men were transported to the hospital for severe injuries after a single-vehicle accident Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said they responded to a call at the 800 block of Dauphin Island Parkway at 1:40 a.m. Sunday morning regarding a single-vehicle accident.

According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle struck a utility pole.

The investigation is ongoing and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

