An introduction to ‘ANEW Body, Beauty and Wellness Spa and holiday specials

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holidays are coming. What better way to celebrate than a personalized treatment plan for you that will give you the results you are looking for?

ANEW is your new spa for ANEW You! We strive to provide a premiere experience, for both our guests and our team members; a place where beauty, comfort, knowledge, and personalized attention, all combined to create a memorable and relaxing experience. Our goal entails developing and building lasting and rewarding relationships with our clients and community providing knowledge, wellness, and superior service.

https://www.anewspa.com/

Specials!

1. Buy one Get one free Instasculpting treatment. $179 value

2. Holiday Gift Cards- buy $100 worth of gift cards get $25 gift card free

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.