Baldwin County schools help raise money for the Bay Minette Police Department

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Four Bay Minette schools participated in the No Shave November fundraiser which raises money for the Bay Minette Police Department.

The SRO’s at Baldwin County High, Bay Minette Middle, Bay Minette Elementary and North Baldwin Center for Technology challenged each other to see who could raise the most money as a school. The SRO’s school which raised the most would be able to put a pie in the face of the SRO’s and administrators of the other schools.

Bay Minette Middle raised the most with over $1,700 and hosted an assembly so students could watch participants from the other schools get a pie in the face.

Faculty to get a pie in the face included Sgt. Kendrick Banks, Principal Adam Sealy, Head of Maintenance James Pettis with NBCT; SRO Paul Adams and Assistant Principal Leighann Swindle, BMES; SRO Jacob Stewart and Assistant Principal Mark Heaton with BCHS.

Through this and other donations, the No Shave November fundraiser brought in more than $9,000 for the BMPD Shop With a Cop Christmas fund and the Hour Glass Program.

