Bay Minette PD arrests 2, says shots fired at vehicle

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A 20-year-old Bay Minette man and a juvenile were arrested over the weekend after shots were fired at a vehicle, according to police. An additional juvenile remains at large.

At approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday Bay Minette police officers responded to a call regarding shots being fired at 1026 Newport Parkway. Officers determined that an adult female was operating a vehicle on Newport Parkway and stopped in front of the Newport Parkway address.

Police said several young males were standing in the front yard and three brandished handguns and began shooting at the victim’s vehicle, striking it twice. The victim fled from the area and was not injured.

Patrol officers were able to identify the three offenders responsible for the shooting, and two have been arrested while one remains at large, police say.

Zachariah Zane Malloy, 20, from Bay Minette, was arrested shortly after the shooting for discharging a firearm into an occupied and reckless endangerment, according to police. Mallory is currently in the Baldwin County Corrections Center and will have a bond hearing sometime today.

The other two offenders are juveniles. One has been arrested on the same charges, and officers are actively looking for the third suspect. Both juveniles will be charged as adults, according to police.

Police say that at this time none of the firearms used in this crime have been recovered.

If you have any information regarding this offense or any other crimes in Bay Minette, you are asked to call the Bay Minette Police Department at 251-580-2559 or email your information to tips@cityofbayminetteal.gov.

