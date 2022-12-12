Skip to content
Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
News
Watch Live
Weather
Sports
Our Apps
10 Caring Gifts
Studio 10
Homepage
Watch Live
Our Apps
Submit Photos or Videos
Submit your photos and videos to FOX10 in Mobile, Alabama
News
Mobile County
Baldwin County
Alabama News
National
Investigates
Caught in the Act
Fugitive Files
Politics
Daily Dot Com
Gulf Coast Spotlight
Weather
Radar
Weather Cams
Hurricane Center
Traffic
Studio 10
Committed to Our Community
About the House
Legal Matters
In the Kitchen
Music Scene
Beauty and Style
Healthy Living
Dollars and Sense
Pet of the Week
Queen of Clean
Happening Here
Sports
First & 10
Saints
Alabama
Auburn
South Alabama
About Us
Our Apps
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Programming Schedule
What's on FOX
Advertise with FOX10
Careers
Captioning
Speaker Request Form
News Emails
10 Caring Gifts
Surprise Squad
Contact the FOX10 Surprise Squad
Perspectives
Playground Project
Living It Up with Lenise
The Pledge
Hope for a Home
Local Steals & Deals
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Investigate TV
Press Releases
Latest Newscasts
Governor Ivey asks AL Supreme Court to modify execution law
Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a total of $6.75 million to 19 Alabama cities and counties, including Butler and Pickens County, to help in coping with strains of the COVID-19 virus and any future infectious illnesses.
(MGN)
By
Ty Storey
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:49 PM CST
|
Updated: 2 hours ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Latest News
Local law enforcement raising awareness to combat theft this holiday season
Alabama getting more money for broadband expansion
Bay Minette PD arrests 2, says shots fired at vehicle
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition