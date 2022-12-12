Grand jury will consider indictment of Citronelle man charged in fatal hit-and-run accident

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A grand jury will consider reckless manslaughter and four other charges against a Citronelle man accused in a hit-and-run accident that killed a Mississippi woman last month.

Wyatt Lane Newburn, 26, gave up his right to a preliminary hearing on Monday. In addition to reckless manslaughter, the grand jury will review charges of leaving the scene of an accident, theft, receiving stolen property and an unrelated escape charge.

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Coy Morgan said 24-year-old Rachel Pickard and her fiancé were on Interstate 10 in Grand Bay on the morning of Nov. 5. According to law enforcement investigators, Newburn was driving a Lexus that had been stolen the previous Wednesday from D. Wallace Auto Sales in west Mobile and was traveling at speeds exceeding 120 mph.

“The defendant, Mr. Newbern, was driving (at) a high rate of speed, hit the victim; victim’s car then collided with a tree, and the defendant left the scene and was apprehended Mississippi,” Morgan said.

Morgan said Pickard, of Summet, Mississippi, died on impact. Her fiancé “was in the passenger seat, and thankfully, he survived and was able to escape was minor injuries,’ the prosecutor said.

Morgan said Newburn eventually confessed to Mobile County sheriff’s deputies. But he added that by the time police in Biloxi arrested him the next day, it was too late to determine whether he had been drinking.

“I mean, obviously, in a perfect world, we would have liked to have apprehended him at the scene and had a blood draw there,” he said.

Defense attorney Lee Hale Jr. told FOX10 News it was a “sensitive case” and declined to comment.

Morgan said Newburn was on his way to visit someone in Biloxi and that after the accident, he managed to steal a truck after running through the woods.

“When he was apprehended, he was very dirty,” he said. “He was in the woods and stuff. For specific injuries, I mean, he wasn’t hurt enough where he wasn’t able to go see the person he wanted to see.”

Newburn also faces a burglary charge related to a home break-in. Surveillance video shows the suspect and law enforcement authorities looking for him.

Mobile County District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis also revoked Newburn’s bond that escape charge, which is related to allegations that Newburn walked away from a court-ordered substance abuse rehabilitation program.

Newburn has a criminal record. Back in 2017, police charged him with shooting a runner and a cyclist with a pellet gun. He pleaded guilty to those charges in 2018, and a judge sentenced him to five years in prison.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.