Joe gets the complete experience at ‘Beard & Blade’ in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you want the full styling and grooming experience, you have to check out Beard & Blade in Downtown Mobile. Studio10′s Joe Emer took a trip and experienced the straight razor, haircut, steamed towel, even nose and eyebrow waxing!

Here’s how Beard & Blade describe their operation:

The Beard & Blade experience is a fresh take on the classic barbershop. It’s more than a cut; its a culture. Every member starts with a drink from our in-house alchemists and a hot scented towel that will quickly melt the world’s stresses away. Our skilled barbers will work their magic with scissors, clippers, and a straight razor on our hot lather and finish with tonic, oils, and handpicked products to reveal the person you want the world to see. You’ll leave with a master cut, a hot shave, and most of all a fresh mindset.

Beard and Blade

202 Government St.

Mobile, AL 36602

https://www.beardnblade.com/

https://www.facebook.com/beardnblade/

https://www.instagram.com/beardnblade

