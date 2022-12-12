Local law enforcement raising awareness to combat theft this holiday season

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - There are many ways to protect yourself and your property this holiday season. And one of the biggest tips from Mobile Police, Prichard Police, and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is to make sure your car is locked and double-check before you go.

“Lock your doors. Have your windows up. Keep items out of plain view. Most people are optimistic about going into vehicles and taking people’s items,” Cpl. Ryan Blakely with the Mobile Police Department said.

“If you can’t take something out of your car, put it in the trunk or where it can’t be seen from outside. Lock your doors,” Lt. Mark Bailey with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said.

Getting your stuff to and from your car is just half the battle. Police say thieves make a habit of casing out your home and waiting until you’re not there. That’s where the community and neighbors can help. Security cameras can also be a deterrent. All to make sure your holidays are as carefree as possible.

“You work so hard for these things. For your kids and your loved ones. Then for you to come home and see that these items have been taken. It’s hurtful,” Lt. Robert Martin with Prichard PD said.

And what do you do with boxes after the holidays? According to Police, the worst thing you can do is leave it outside of your home.

“You put the boxes and things like that in the trash pile. You’re telling everyone, look what I have inside. I have electronics. I have all of these gifts. So now, people know exactly what they’re shopping for when they come break into your house,” Lt. Bailey said.

Police also say it’s a good idea to have another place to have packages delivered if you’re not home. You can ask your work if you can have them delivered to your job, or if you order from Amazon, you can have them delivered to a hub.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.