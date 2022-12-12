Mild morning for start of work week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got another mild morning out there with temperatures starting off in the mid 60s as of 5 a.m. Drive safely cause another round of fog is in place to start your Monday, but that will fade away later this morning. Temperatures won’t be as warm as last week, but it will still be unseasonably warm with highs in the mid to low 70s through Wednesday. Isolated showers will also be in the mix, but better odds of rain come on Wednesday. This is our next severe weather threat on the Gulf Coast with rain coverage at 80%. For now, the severe risk zone is a Level 2 out of 5. Straight line winds will be the main threat, but tornadoes are possible so make sure you are weather aware. By Thursday, the threat ends and we FINALLY see December air move in.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.