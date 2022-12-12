“Panini” Pete to open restaurant at Lake Forest Yacht Club

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Local Restauranteur and Celebrity Chef “Panini” Pete Blohme and the Lake Forest Property Owners Association Board have come to an agreement for him to take over operations of the restaurant at Lake Forest Yacht Club. The spot on Mobile Bay has held many names and seen many menu changes over the years but, there’s a lot of optimism going into this new partnership.

Nestled along Daphne’s scenic eastern shore is a unique spot not everyone knows about. The restaurant at Lake Forest Yacht Club has seen many changes over the years. After the latest renovation, the venue was shut down while a new plan was hatched. Soon, the property will reopen with new management, a new name and new expectations.

“We’re going to call it The Waterfront,” said Pete Blohme. “You know, we kind of like to have these lofty…like Sunset Point. It’s a destination…a feeling. It’s just not Pete’s Bar and Grill and same with this. It’s going to be called The Waterfront and this is where you come. You just say, hey. Let’s go to The Waterfront.”

A new roof over the waterfront deck and interior cosmetic changed to happen before restaurant reopens (Hal Scheurich)

Blohme owns several successful restaurants along the coast and is confident the reputation his brand has built will help expose the restaurant to a clientele that might otherwise pass it by. It won’t come without challenges, though.

“We’re going to be able to cause a lot of stir…a lot of excitement and you know, once they get here, it’s like a Jimmy Buffet song. It’s just going to transform you to another place, you know,” said Blohme.

Those who live in the area are excited by the news and are hopeful Blohme will be just what the restaurant needs to put it on the map.

“I think that this view is incredible. It’s going to bring people here. It’s just been needing something that didn’t draw people before,” said nearby resident, Leigh Copeland.

“We’re looking forward to what he will do with it because it’s a great location,” added Tori Adams-Holloway. “I mean, I think it’s the secret of the eastern shore for people who are not from the area.”

As for what you’ll find on the menu, Blohme said that will come in time but you can expect many of the dishes to be unique to this location.

“To me, I let the property…I let this location you know, influence what we do. This is the standard,” Blohme explained. This is the view. What do we need to do here in Daphne? It’s not the Sunset Grill. It’s not Ed’s Shed. It’s the waterfront.”

Blohme said there are some changes that are being made inside the restaurant and a roof being added to the waterfront deck that will all take some time to finish. If all goes as planned, The Waterfront will open for business sometime in March of 2023.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.