Pet of the Week: Summer

Meet Summer from City of Mobile Animal Services.

The shelter says, “Summer is an incredibly sweet middle-aged gal at 5 years old! She’s been at our shelter for more than 300 days, and is searching for that special person to give her a chance at her forever home. Summer is loving and gentle with everyone she meets and will be a wonderful family companion. She loves to go on walks with our volunteers and takes full advantage of the grass to roll around in while she’s out. Come by to meet Summer or contact us at animalshelter@cityofmobile.org.”

Home for the Holidays Foster Program at the City of Mobile Animal Services

We’re hoping to get many of our shelter pets into homes for the holidays - it’s a great way to give these animals a break from the shelter and experience the love and warmth of a home

Anyone interested in learning more can fill out a foster form on our website or contact us at animalshelter@cityofmobile.org

Sign up now and we’ll do our best to find a match. You can pick up December 22nd and bring back January 2nd.

Find out more information on our Facebook page as well.

If you foster and end up falling in love, our adoption fees are also waived for the month of December.

