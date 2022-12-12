Recipe: Olive Oil Cake

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

For the Cake:

¾ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for greasing

1¾ cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

1½ teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

7 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

3 tablespoons whole milk, at room temperature

4 large eggs, at room temperature

1 cup sugar

1 tablespoon grated lemon zest

For the Glaze:

1¼ cups confectioners’ sugar

3 tablespoons whole milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Brush a 10-inch round cake pan with olive oil, making sure to coat the sides. Lightly dust the pan with flour and set aside.

In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder and salt. In another medium bowl, whisk the melted butter with the olive oil and milk and set aside.

In a large bowl, using a handheld mixer, beat the eggs with the sugar and lemon zest until pale and thickened, about 3 minutes. Alternately beat in the dry and wet ingredients, starting and ending with the dry ingredients. Pour the cake batter into the prepared pan. Tap or shake the pan to make sure there are no air bubbles in the batter.

Place in preheated oven and bake for about 30 minutes, until the cake is golden brown and the sides pull away from the pan. Remove from oven and let cool in pan on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Run a small knife around edge of cake, then turn onto rack to let cool completely.

To make glaze: Whisk confectioners’ sugar, milk, and vanilla in a small bowl until smooth.

Set cake and rack over a foil-lined, rimmed baking sheet. Spread glaze on cooled cake, allowing it to drip over edges.

Let glaze set for at least 20 minutes before serving.

ABOUT GREER’S:

Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)

www.greers.com

Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781

Email: catering@greers.com

*Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!

*Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.