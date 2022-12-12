Shop for tasty treats at Three George’s this holiday season

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holidays are here! What better way to celebrate than a tasty treat from Three Georges? Chelsey took a trip to Three George’s in downtown to talk with owner Scott Gonzalez about all the tasty, holiday fun!

Three George’s is Mobile’s oldest candy shop at over 100 years old! It’s located at 226 Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile, or you can visit online at www.3georges.com.

There are three ways to get your favorite Three George’s treats:

1. Visit the store at 226 Dauphin Street

2. Order online at www.3georges.com

3. Visit your locally owned grocery store and look for the Three George’s kiosk.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.