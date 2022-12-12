Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Shop for tasty treats at Three George’s this holiday season

By Joe Emer
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holidays are here! What better way to celebrate than a tasty treat from Three Georges? Chelsey took a trip to Three George’s in downtown to talk with owner Scott Gonzalez about all the tasty, holiday fun!

Three George’s is Mobile’s oldest candy shop at over 100 years old! It’s located at 226 Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile, or you can visit online at www.3georges.com.

There are three ways to get your favorite Three George’s treats:

1. Visit the store at 226 Dauphin Street

2. Order online at www.3georges.com

3. Visit your locally owned grocery store and look for the Three George’s kiosk.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

City of Mobile Animal Services: Meet Summer
Pet of the Week: Summer
Anew Spa: Body, beauty and wellness spa in Daphne
An introduction to ‘ANEW Body, Beauty and Wellness Spa and holiday specials
Recipe: Olive Oil Cake
Recipe: Olive Oil Cake
Dangers of Distracted Driving
Dangers of Distracted Driving