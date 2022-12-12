Tips on avoiding holiday debt

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holiday shopping season is always stressful–and expensive. Add in sky-high inflation and market uncertainty, and this year is shaping up to be especially challenging for Americans. According to Credit Karma, 39% of consumers report they’re unable to afford gifts and another 69% say they plan on taking on debt to finance their holiday shopping. Holiday debt can have long-term consequences leading many to start the new year on the wrong financial footing.

So, how do we alleviate the stress surrounding holiday shopping and make sure we don’t feel the burden of debt in the new year? That’s where Credit Karma consumer financial advocate Colleen McCreary comes in. She joined us on Studio10 with some tips.

-Develop a budget (including paying off your existing debts) and consider the 50-30-20 rule, which suggests you spend 50% of your income on necessities (like rent and bills) and 30% on fun. The remaining 20% is for paying down debt or for savings expenditures. When it comes to holiday shopping, do your best to only use funds from the “fun” category.

-Leverage Deals: Deals are starting earlier and earlier, so if you see a good deal act now.

-How to optimize cash back and rewards opportunities–they are not only reserved for those who qualify for the best credit cards anymore

Colleen McCreary

Consumer financial advocate Colleen McCreary is the Chief People, Places and Publicity Officer at Credit Karma. She provides insights and advice to help guide Credit Karma’s nearly 130 million members in their financial journeys. Colleen understands financial struggles first-hand, having grown up with a single mother that struggled to make ends meet, the two moved around a lot and experienced housing and food insecurity. She’s able to put herself in the consumer’s shoes more than most–as a young adult, she took on student loan debt to put herself through school and often had to choose between rent or groceries in order to make ends meet.

