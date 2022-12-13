Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

1 seriously injured in Alexander City plane crash

Alexander City firefighters responded to a plane crash at Price Farms off Tankersley Road on...
Alexander City firefighters responded to a plane crash at Price Farms off Tankersley Road on Dec. 13, 2022.(Source: Alexander City Fire Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person suffered serious injuries after a plane crash in Alexander City Tuesday.

According to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to assist with the crash around 10 a.m. off Tankersley Road.

The Alexander City Fire Department says it was a private, single-engine plane that crashed at Price Farms. Rescue crews used hydraulic tools to get the passenger out. That person was taken to the hospital.

The fire department says a foam handline was used to protect the pilot and responders from leaking aviation fuel.

Authorities said the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A large law enforcement presence can be seen outside the Criminal Justice Division building in...
State, federal investigations underway after downtown Montgomery ‘incidents’
Todays outlook: Tuesday evening, Dec. 13, 2022 from FOX10 News
Severe storms possible
Medical marijuana ordinance passes in Mobile
Medical marijuana ordinance passes in Mobile
Mobile County District Attorney’s Office investigator fired, under investigation
Mobile County District Attorney’s Office investigator fired, under investigation
Gulf Shores domestic dispute leaves one stabbed on Oak Road East
Gulf Shores domestic dispute leaves one stabbed on Oak Road East