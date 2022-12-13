Citronelle PD arrests man in connection with stabbing

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - The Citronelle Police Department arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with a stabbing that took place earlier this month.

Eddie Jawarren Turner of Citronelle was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Tuesday on a charge of second-degree assault. Turner allegedly stabbed a man several times at Turtle Park on Dec. 4, Citronelle Police Chief Chris McLean said.

The victim suffered severe lacerations, but the wounds were non-life-threatening and he is out of the hospital, according to McLean.

Turner’s bond hearing is set for Thursday, jail record show.

---

