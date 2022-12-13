Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Citronelle PD arrests man in connection with stabbing

Eddie Jawarren Turner
Eddie Jawarren Turner(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - The Citronelle Police Department arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with a stabbing that took place earlier this month.

Eddie Jawarren Turner of Citronelle was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Tuesday on a charge of second-degree assault. Turner allegedly stabbed a man several times at Turtle Park on Dec. 4, Citronelle Police Chief Chris McLean said.

The victim suffered severe lacerations, but the wounds were non-life-threatening and he is out of the hospital, according to McLean.

Turner’s bond hearing is set for Thursday, jail record show.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mobile County District Attorneys Office.
Mobile County District Attorney’s Office investigator fired, under investigation
$1.5 million grant helps put more state trooper patrols on highways
$1.5 million grant helps put more state trooper patrols on highways
Hard-hit Fruitdale prepares for another round of severe weather
Hard-hit Fruitdale prepares for another round of severe weather
$1.5 million grant helps put more state trooper patrols on highways
$1.5 million grant helps put more state trooper patrols on highways
Before the final vote, Councilman Ben Reynolds made a last-minute motion to postpone the vote...
Mobile City Council passes medical marijuana dispensary ordinance