Crash results in closure of section of U.S. 98 in Baldwin County

((Source: KFVS))
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that happened shortly after 10 a.m. today has caused a road closure in Baldwin County.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports U.S. 98 near Deer Acres Lane is blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with ALEA’ Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

