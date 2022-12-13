Dangers of drinking and driving during the holidays

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Drunk driving is a problem year round, but some of the most dangerous days of the year are between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. Last year, nearly 900 people were killed in drunk driving crashes during this time. David Greene from our friends at Greene & Phillips joined us to talk to us about the dangers of drinking while driving.

The following information was provided by Greene & Phillips:

What about the Holiday season makes it so dangerous?

Between meals with family, Christmas Parties, and New Year’s parties, a lot of people are enjoying the festivities of the season, but have not made the appropriate transportation plans and have not designated a driver or made plans with Uber to get them home safely.

How big a problem is drunk driving?

We have clients who are seriously injured from wrecks with drunk drivers all too often. Many of the wrecks are severe, the injuries catastrophic, and far too many of them result in death.

What are some plans you can make, like picking a designated driver that can help get you home safe after a night out?

Pick someone in your group that agrees not to drink any alcohol all night, and let them take you home. If you can’t find a designated driver, call a cab, or download the Uber or Lyft app on your phone.

What would you say to the person who’s just had a couple drinks and maybe feels a little “tipsy” but not drunk?

You don’t have to be completed hammered to be impaired by the effects of alcohol. Even a drink or two can seriously impair your judgement and response times. It’s just not worth the risk. If you plan to have anything to drink, make sure you have planned a way home.

On the other side of this issue, talk about the victims of car wrecks and what they should do when they’ve been hit by a drunk driver or someone they suspect has been drinking?

Well if you’ve been injured by a vehicle that was being driven by a driver who has been drinking there are several steps you want to take to make sure you take. Of course you need to make sure you call the police. The police will need to give the driver a breathalyzer test and officially raise DUI charges. Second make sure to talk to a lawyer that handles car wreck cases involving DUI.

What if the drunk driver doesn’t have insurance or leaves the scene, what can the car wreck victim do at that point?

Well, normally the victim could use their own uninsured motorist coverage. In the event that they do not have that coverage or still need compensation to cover medical expenses, the injury cases involving drunk drivers can be more complicated than other types of cases. Sometimes the bar where the driver was drinking itself can be held responsible for serving the individual if he or she is already visibly intoxicated. Often Closed Circuit video can be recovered, and additional money recovered for your injuries, pain and suffering, and more.

If someone has questions about whether they have a case, how can they reach you?

You can stop by our offices anytime. You never need an appointment; we’re staffed with attorneys who can meet with you during your lunch break or our regular office hours. You can also find us online at greenephillips.com or call 251-300-2000.

