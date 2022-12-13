Drive-thru holiday lights in Stockton, AL

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re looking for the perfect opportunity to get into the holiday spirit, head on over to Stockton for a beautiful Christmas light display.

This drive-thru display will feature over 1,000 lights and will sync up to 10 different holiday songs. You can take multiple trips through the fun so that you don’t miss anything! This event is completely free to the public. However, donations will be accepted, with all of the proceeds going back into the park revitalization.

The magical drive-thru experience will open Monday – November 28, 2022, and run through December 29, 2022 (Monday – Sunday, excluding county-approved holidays). It will run between 5-9 PM during those evenings.

Only passenger vehicles will be allowed. Buses, RVs, and other commercial vehicles are prohibited.

Baldwin County Bicentennial Park

51233 Hwy. 225

Stockton, AL 36579

This event is sponsored by the Baldwin County Legislative Delegation, Baldwin EMC, North Baldwin Utilities, and the City of Bay Minette.

For more information, contact the Baldwin County Department of Archives and History at (251) 580-2572.

