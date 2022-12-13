Advertise With Us
Fatal car crash in Lake Forest involving one vehicle

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne police said a fatal car crash has occurred in the Lake Forest neighborhood near Ridgewood Drive and Avon Circle.

Police said the crash has resulted in one fatality and authorities are requesting that people avoid the area while they conduct their investigation.

No additional information is available at this time.

