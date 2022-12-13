Five holiday scams to watch out for with Navigator Credit Union

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by Navigator Credit Union:

For most of us, the holidays are full of giving, getting and goodwill. But some bad actors use the holidays to take advantage of people’s generous spirits. Navigator Credit Union breaks down five holiday scams to watch out for.

Phishing emails or texts Phishing scams can happen all year long and take different forms, but they’re often email or text scams. For example, you might get an email that looks like a company you trust, telling you about a special offer or prize. You click the link to go to what appears to be the company’s official site but is a dummy site. You’re asked to put in personal information to claim your offer. Now, your information is in the wrong hands. Your best bet is to ignore emails and texts from people you don’t know and never click on unfamiliar links. When in doubt, log in to your account or contact the company directly to see if the message is legitimate.

Holiday mail scam When you’re expecting a lot of packages over the holidays, shippers will often provide updates on the status of orders. Knowing this, scammers will send fake delivery notification texts, in hopes that you’ll click on the link and share personal information. Look closely at delivery notifications and email updates and remember, delivery companies will never ask for your personal information such as your social security number or credit card number to find your delivery.

Social ads promoting fraudulent items There may appear to be deals galore over the holidays, and many of them are on social media – but not all of them are legitimate. Carefully read reviews, look for security credentials on websites and research unfamiliar retailers before you take advantage of a discount. Be wary of social media accounts with a low follower count, misspellings and grammar mistakes.

Popular holiday gifts at too-good-to-be-true prices In the rush to get the season’s most sought-after gifts, many shoppers ignore the warning signs of a scam. Fraudsters often list items on online platforms at a steep discount and then ask you to pay via a gift card or digital currency, which is like cash and cannot be reversed. If you find a great deal, do your due diligence before purchasing. If it’s a deal too good to be true, chances are it is.

Fake charities that steal your money Many people are looking to give back during the holiday season and scammers want to take advantage. They’re creating fake charities, fundraising campaigns and even lookalike charities. Before donating, always check the URL and charity name. Be cautious if you experience hard-sell tactics or vague language. Charities should never threaten you, and you should always be able to tell how your donations will be spent. Charity Navigator, Charity Watch and GuideStar provide a bevy of resources on charitable organizations, including ratings, reviews and financial information.

About Navigator Credit Union Navigator Credit Union has been guiding the Gulf Coast since 1939. Navigator is a not-for-profit credit union, here for Members, not Wall Street investors. That means the Credit Union can provide a full range of financial products and services, with better rates, fewer fees and more flexibility than most banks, including free checking, home loans, auto loans and credit cards. Navigator has 12 full-service Branches from Gulfport, Miss., to Daphne, Ala., and is committed to providing the strength, stability and financial resources Members need – no matter what happens on life’s journey. Visit navigatorcu.org to learn more or to apply for membership!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.