Gulf Shores domestic dispute leaves one stabbed on Oak Road East

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - On Wednesday, December 7, Gulf Shores Police were called to One Club Apartments on Oak Road East for a domestic disturbance in progress.

When Gulf Shores Police arrived on the scene the officers located a 60-year-old male suffering from a knife wound to his abdomen. The victim was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital in serious condition where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

According to police based on statements and evidence recovered at the scene, Officers were able to identify the other person involved in the dispute. Jennifer Annette Murphy has been charged with Domestic Violence, 1st Degree, and is currently being held at the Baldwin County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

The victim is hospitalized and recovering from his injuries.

