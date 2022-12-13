Hard-hit Fruitdale prepares for another round of severe weather

FRUITDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Washington County is preparing for another round of severe weather while still cleaning up from storm damage at the end of November.

Fruitdale was one of the hardest hit areas. Fruitdale High School and nearby homes haven’t had time to recover from the previous storms and are now needing to prepare for another round on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

“The Ag shop was totally destroyed, so it’s unusable. Softball field and baseball field took a major blow,” said Fruitdale High School principal, Curt Stagner.

The Ag building at Fruitdale High School awaits demolition after damage from tornado on November 30, 2022 (Hal Scheurich)

Stagner faces some challenges recovering from damage already dealt and he said it’s not just damage at school that’s tough. Many students are also dealing with it at home.

“We had several families that were affected by the storm and the house damaged and different things and we’re uh, whether we can meet some of their needs and help in any way we can with that,” Stagner explained.

A severe weather risk blankets the area Wednesday and folks in northern Washington County are hoping for the best. Homes in the area are patched with tarps and debris has been piled up. At the school, they’ve been piling and burning limbs and debris, trying to clean up.

Washington County Schools are taking the weather threat seriously and have announced that classes will get out at 12:45 Wednesday. Stagner said after what happened two weeks ago, the students understand the importance of being prepared.

“It doesn’t take much to get people’s attention when you start talking about severe weather and sometimes it looks like you’re just going through the motions, but kids realize the importance after living through this of how important those drills are now,” Stagner said.

School officials will be monitoring National Weather Service advisories, dismissing early and doing everything they can to prepare for bad weather, while keeping fingers crossed that the area is spared.

