Holiday Safety for Cats

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Actress Kate Walsh shares how we can prepare our homes for our furry feline friends.

Film and TV star Kate Walsh is known for her many starring roles on shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Private Practice but she is also known for being famously in love with her cuddly kitties. That’s why Walsh is teaming up with Purina Tidy Cats just in time for the holidays to share some timely survival tips for making this a feline-friendly holiday.

This interview is courtesy of Purina.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.