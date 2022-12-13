Leroy church catches fire early Monday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A church in Leroy caught fire early Monday morning. Thankfully, no one was inside, but it will take months or even years to rebuild.

“I was in nice clothes yesterday,” said Ben Posey, lead pastor. “Today, I have soot all over my hands.”

Walking through what once was First Baptist Church of Leroy’s youth ministry, the damage piled high. Water seeped through ceilings and tiles laid on the floor.

On the outside, it only gets worse. The nursery and classrooms were burned through, and the roof was no longer there.

When church leaders got the call, it made their stomachs drop.

“Just the panic of how big it is, didn’t know, so just rushing, lots of adrenaline,” said Posey. “Getting in the truck and flying over here as quick as I could.”

Chris Giles is the youth pastor and a volunteer firefighter. He helped put out the flames at 4 a.m. and stayed all day.

“The biggest thing we need is prayer,” said Giles. “Just being in prayer for us. We have a very strong faith family and a very strong community that rallies behind everything in Leroy.”

Though the damage looked overwhelming, Giles said it won’t ruin their Christmas.

“This is just a building, the church is actually the people in the building, and staying focused on knowing the church is still strong, and that God will prevail,” he said.

The fire was mainly in the back building. The sanctuary had water damage, but the church still stands.

They are not sure yet what caused the fire.

