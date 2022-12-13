Mobile City Council passes medical marijuana dispensary ordinance

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -For weeks, the Mobile City Council has considered an ordinance that would allow medical marijuana dispensaries in the city. During today’s meeting several people spoke out saying they had concerns over how this would affect the port city.

“THC primes the brain for enhanced responses to all other drugs so in other words you’re going to need more drug after you take THC,” said one speaker.

While others urged the council to give residents another treatment option.

“The only thing not passing this ordinance is going to do is stop our poorest and sickest residents getting the medicine they need and deserve that the state has determined they’re allowed to have,” said another speaker.

Before the final vote, Councilman Ben Reynolds made a last-minute motion to postpone the vote until February because of some unanswered questions.

“I don’t think it’s been established whether or not sales tax can be applied to it,” said Ben Reynolds. “The cannabis commission has taken the law and reduced it down and they’re only going to allow so many but that’s just now. What about later?”

In the end, that motion failed, and the ordinance was approved with a 5-2 vote which District 6 Councilman Scott Jones says is disappointing.

“Mobile lost today. We’re going to start seeing that when the first dispensaries open up because it’s a psychological shift that’s just going to happen where it’s ok to do marijuana,” said Scott Jones.

