Officials: Schools across Alabama take measures after hoax active shooter calls

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bay Minette Police Department in the noon hour today reported that Bay Minette Elementary School is on a “soft lockdown” after elementary schools across the state were threatened in what was described as a “scam phone call.”

That’s among the latest such incidents across Alabama where officials report multiple schools have been affected by hoax active shooter calls.

The Bay Minette Police Department posted the following message to its Facebook page:

“Bay Minette Elementary School is on a soft lockdown for safety measures only due to an active shooter SCAM phone call to all elementary schools across the state of Alabama. Officers are on scene at the Elementary School and everyone is safe. There is NO THREAT.”

It’s a similar story in Flomaton, where the Flomaton Police Department reports Flomaton High School and Flomaton Elementary School were placed into lockdown mode.

The police there posted the following to Facebook: “This afternoon the FPD received a call that there was an active shooter on FHS Campus. FHS and FES went under lockdown. FPD along with Escambia County Sheriffs department swept FHS and FES and secured the area. No suspicious activity was found. We are now on regular schedule for the remainder of the day.”

Escambia County Schools stated, “Unfortunately this seems to be happening in many schools around the state.”

Escambia County school officials said safety protocols were immediately implemented.

“Police departments form Flomaton and Escambia County responded quickly and accordingly thanks to the quick Centegix alert system,” the system posted on Facebook. “The school was placed on lockdown until every room on the campus of Flomaton Elementary and Flomaton High was searched. No threat was found and the school has resumed normal operations.”

Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler issued a statement to parents saying the police have found no threats viable threats to campuses.

The statement read:

“Some of you may have been notified of a lockdown at your child’s school today. Throughout the day, 911 has received numerous calls regarding either a shooter on campus or children being held hostage at various schools. ALL of these instances have been responded to by law enforcement and investigated only to find no threat on campus.

“911 and Baldwin County law enforcement have been in constant communication with the school system throughout this process. They believe this is a hoax as it is impacting other counties around the state and also private schools. Local law enforcement is working closely with state and federal agencies at this moment to try and determine the source of these calls.

“I cannot begin to tell you how much this angers me! This type of action takes law enforcement away from our communities and a response like this on our campuses can create serious concern and jeopardy. Having said that, I also want to let you know that we are going to respond to each and every call we receive regardless of whether we believe it is a hoax or not. We cannot take that chance.

I have a favor to ask. There will be many parents who do not read this email and who may not understand what is going on. Please help us keep the rumor mill from spreading false information. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation.”

