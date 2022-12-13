MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heading into today, breezy winds will pick up and overcast skies will continue. Temperatures will rise to the mid-70s later this afternoon. As for rain chances, those will be isolated and sitting at 20% this afternoon but will increase in coverage by tonight and into tomorrow.

A powerful cold front arrives tomorrow and this will bring us the potential for severe weather tomorrow afternoon and evening. As of now, the severe risk zone is a Level 3 out of 5 (Enhanced). The main risks include gusty straight-line winds, flooding, and possible tornadoes.

Stay weather aware heading into tomorrow. Download the FOX10 Weather App for the latest developments. The main window for severe storms will be from 12 pm Wed-2 am Thu. Once the severe storms move out, the temps finally drop. We will see sunshine and the 50s this weekend.

