Saraland’s Ryan Williams named First & 10 Player of the Year

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Saraland’s sophomore wide receiver Ryan Williams was named First & 10 Player of the Year at the annual Player of the Year Banquet Monday night.

The banquet, held at Moe’s Original BBQ in Mobile, featured eleven of the best players in the state, all of whom won a Player of the Week award throughout the season.

Williams led Saraland to a 6A state title with a win over Mountain Brook High School in the finals. The sophomore finished the year with 2,700 all purpose yards and 42 total touchdowns (24 receiving, 15 rushing, two punt returns and one passing). Williams is currently verbally committed to Alabama.

---

