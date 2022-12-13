Severe weather threat looms at midweek

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We have lots of changes that are coming in across the Gulf Coast. This morning, the winds are picking up so fog isn’t really a major concern for us today but we will see a few scattered showers and a mostly cloudy sky.

Temperatures are starting off in the low 60s this morning and we will rise to the mid 70s later this afternoon. As for rain chances, those will be isolated and sitting at 20% this afternoon but will increase in coverage by tonight and into tomorrow. A powerful cold front arrives tomorrow and this will bring us potential severe weather for tomorrow afternoon and evening.

As of now, the severe risk zone is a Level 3 out of 5 and this means tornado chances have risen. The main window for severe storms will be from noon Wednesday to 2 a.m. Thursday. Once the severe storms move out, the temps finally drop.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.