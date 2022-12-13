Storms coming in as we approach midweek

(WALA) - A partly cloudy day leads to a chance of showers Tuesday and storms late Wednesday.

For Tuesday, expect mostly cloudy skies with the chance of some spotty showers. Temperatures will reach the middle 70s during the day and drop to the middle 60s at night. Tuesday night expect a bump in rain chances as a warm front moves through the area. Wednesday looks humid and mild with temperatures in the middle 70s.

The warm and humid gulf air will work to provide a favorable environment for storms Wednesday night. You can expect the chance for isolated showers during the day increasing in coverage through the afternoon. The main line of strong storms looks to push through the Mobile area around midnight. The storms will move through the eastern half of the area overnight into early Thursday morning.

The models are indicating a line of storms capable of producing strong winds. This seems to be the main threat but there is still a small chance of tornadoes with this system. We will learn more information as forecast models update.

For now, be sure to have multiple ways to receive weather warnings including the FOX 10 Weather App. This is especially important as these storms will be passing at night.

Looking ahead, a cooler pattern emerges after the front passes with low temperatures dropping into the 40s and 30s by Friday night. Highs for the end of the week look to dip into the 50s. The next rain chance in the long term looks to be early next week

